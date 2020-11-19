Igbo Presidency Not Negotiable In 2023, Abaribe Says

The senator representing Abia South at the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, says Igbo people's quest to produce Nigeria's president in 2023 is not negotiable.

Abaribe made the assertion on Wednesday in Owerri when he was presented with a "legacy Merit Award" by the Imo State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), according to the Punch.

Represented by his aide, Chijioke Ukoh, the senator enjoined the Igbo not to relent but to remain firm, resolute and undaunted in the face of legions of challenges.

He assured them that light would appear at the end of the tunnel one day.

"The legacy award is an appreciation, and the reward for good work is more work, please continue to be fearless, objective and constructive in the discharge of your duties as the watchdog of the society in line with the ethics of your noble profession," he said.

His comment comes amid the growing clamour from South-East leaders for an Igbo to succeed Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.