Igbo Presidency Not Negotiable In 2023, Abaribe Says

The senator enjoined the Igbo not to relent but to remain firm, resolute and undaunted in the face of legions of challenges.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2020

The senator representing Abia South at the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, says Igbo people's quest to produce Nigeria's president in 2023 is not negotiable.

Abaribe made the assertion on Wednesday in Owerri when he was presented with a "legacy Merit Award" by the Imo State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), according to the Punch.

Represented by his aide, Chijioke Ukoh, the senator enjoined the Igbo not to relent but to remain firm, resolute and undaunted in the face of legions of challenges.

He assured them that light would appear at the end of the tunnel one day.

"The legacy award is an appreciation, and the reward for good work is more work, please continue to be fearless, objective and constructive in the discharge of your duties as the watchdog of the society in line with the ethics of your noble profession," he said.

His comment comes amid the growing clamour from South-East leaders for an Igbo to succeed Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics AMCON Seizes Jimoh Ibrahim’s Properties, Freezes Accounts Over N69.4bn Debt
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Political Parties Ask President Buhari, Buratai, NBC Director-General To Resign Over Lekki Massacre
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-Pension Boss, Maina, Trial In Absentia
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME UNIUYO Professor Arraigned For 2019 Electoral Fraud In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
#EndSARS I Won’t Allow A Repeat Of #EndSARS Protests ―President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Ministry Headed By Ex-Lagos Governor, Fashola, Illegally Paid ₦4.6bn Into Officials' Personal Accounts
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Buratai Reacts To CNN Report On Lekki Massacre, Insists Nigerian Army Observed Rules Of Engagement
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics AMCON Seizes Jimoh Ibrahim’s Properties, Freezes Accounts Over N69.4bn Debt
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
South Africa Pastor Shepherd Busiri, Wife Accused Of Fraud In South Africa Turn Themselves In To Police In Malawi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Political Parties Ask President Buhari, Buratai, NBC Director-General To Resign Over Lekki Massacre
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-Pension Boss, Maina, Trial In Absentia
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigeria Is A Dictatorship, DJ Switch Says, Asks Governor Sanwo-Olu To Tell Nigerians Truth About Lekki Massacre
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Security Personnel In Kaduna, Kill Three, Injure Two
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Makes Nine White House Appointments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigeria Army Bullet Manufactured In Serbia Used On #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate, Investigation Shows As Families Of Victims Cry Out
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: After Losing Faith In Government, Zamfara Villagers Turn To God, Hold Prayer Session Over Increasing Bandits Attack
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Onitsha Transporters Threaten Strike Over Abduction, Robbery On Highways
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
Insurgency Bandits Demand N100m To Release Six Policemen In Katsina
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad