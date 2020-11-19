Motorists, Travellers Safely Plying Kaduna-Abuja Road —Kaduna Government

The Kaduna State Government has said that contrary to reports, motorists and travellers were safely plying the Kaduna-Abuja Road, which cuts through Chikun, Kachia and Kagarko local government areas of the state.

Vehicular movement is active on the road as commercial activities are also visible in local markets in Akilubu, Rijana, Kateri, Jere, Doka, Sabon Gayan and other communities surrounding the main road, the government said.

Ground troops of Operation Thunder Strike and policemen attached to Operation Puff Adder are presently carrying out patrols on the route, it was disclosed.

The Kaduna State Government’s team and Coordinator of OPTS, Colonel Ibrahim Gambari, has been touring the route soliciting support for security agencies.

At a community engagement on Thursday at Akilubu Village, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who addressed religious, traditional and community leaders said, “We are soliciting support for troops and personnel working on the Kaduna-Abuja Road and the general area. Credible information is key. With actionable intelligence, security agencies can get ahead of the bandits.

“Troops have been taking the battle to the bandits and this is made possible because they got credible intelligence. So, please cooperate with them and support them so that we will get it right and maintain security on the road.”

See Also Insurgency Kidnapping: Commercial Drivers Lament As Nigerians Desert Abuja-Kaduna Road

The commissioner, who took journalists round different locations at Gidan Bussa axis of the road, added, “Contrary to reports that motorists and travellers have abandoned the road, motorists are plying both sides of the dual carriage way.”

Speaking further, Aruwan said that the state government under the leadership of Governor Nasir el-Rufai will continue to work with the military, police and all agencies in the battle against armed bandits in the state.

Photos: