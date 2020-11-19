Motorists, Travellers Safely Plying Kaduna-Abuja Road —Kaduna Government

Vehicular movement is active on the road as commercial activities are also visible in local markets in Akilubu, Rijana, Kateri, Jere, Doka, Sabon Gayan and other communities surrounding the main road, the government said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2020

The Kaduna State Government has said that contrary to reports, motorists and travellers were safely plying the Kaduna-Abuja Road, which cuts through Chikun, Kachia and Kagarko local government areas of the state. 

Vehicular movement is active on the road as commercial activities are also visible in local markets in Akilubu, Rijana, Kateri, Jere, Doka, Sabon Gayan and other communities surrounding the main road, the government said.

Ground troops of Operation Thunder Strike and policemen attached to Operation Puff Adder are presently carrying out patrols on the route, it was disclosed.

The Kaduna State Government’s team and Coordinator of OPTS, Colonel Ibrahim Gambari, has been touring the route soliciting support for security agencies. 

At a community engagement on Thursday at Akilubu Village, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who addressed religious, traditional and community leaders said, “We are soliciting support for troops and personnel working on the Kaduna-Abuja Road and the general area. Credible information is key. With actionable intelligence, security agencies can get ahead of the bandits. 

“Troops have been taking the battle to the bandits and this is made possible because they got credible intelligence. So, please cooperate with them and support them so that we will get it right and maintain security on the road.”

See Also Insurgency Kidnapping: Commercial Drivers Lament As Nigerians Desert Abuja-Kaduna Road 0 Comments 15 Hours Ago

The commissioner, who took journalists round different locations at Gidan Bussa axis of the road, added, “Contrary to reports that motorists and travellers have abandoned the road, motorists are plying both sides of the dual carriage way.”

Speaking further, Aruwan said that the state government under the leadership of Governor Nasir el-Rufai will continue to work with the military, police and all agencies in the battle against armed bandits in the state.

Photos: 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Insecurity: Military Launches Manhunt For Armed Bandits' Collaborators
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nobody Can Arrest Me, I’m Doing God’s Work, Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Mocks Nigerian Soldiers In New Video
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Onitsha Transporters Threaten Strike Over Abduction, Robbery On Highways
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Travel Families Of Boeing 737 Max Crash Victims Insist They Still Distrust Aircraft Despite FAA Approval
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Security Personnel In Kaduna, Kill Three, Injure Two
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion On Warri Road to the Gbaramatu Kingdom, Part 4 By Patrick Naagbanton
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Understanding Nigeria’s Obsession With Rawlings By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Court Jails Popular Lagos Pastor, Israel Genesis, For Two Years Over Fraud
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal Security Aide To House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, Allegedly Shoots Dead Newspaper Vendor In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International President Of France, Macron, Gives Muslim Leaders 15-day Ultimatum To Accept Republican Values
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Lagos Government Orders Security Agencies To Clampdown On Commercial Motorcycle, Tricycle Operators
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Most Senior Lawyer In Gombe Excluded From Chief Judge Nominees List For Being A Christian
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Threatens CNN, Describes Lekki Incident As 'Massacre Without Dead Bodies'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS My Husband Arrested In Gestapo Style, I Don't Know His Whereabouts—Wife Of Computer Programmer Who Tweeted On #ENDSARS
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Albert Okumagba, Economist And Close Ally Of Ex-Delta State Governor, Ibori, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Political Parties Ask President Buhari, Buratai, NBC Director-General To Resign Over Lekki Massacre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I Gave N11.18m To Bukola Saraki’s Cousin, EFCC Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Kaduna Government Queries Four Zazzau Emirate Kingmakers For Failing To Attend Bamalli’s Coronation Meeting
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad