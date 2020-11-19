Nigerian Government Will Regulate Social Media, Not Shut It Down –Lai Mohammed

Mohammed disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 19, 2020

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday said that the Nigerian Government’s position on the future of social media in the country was regulation rather than shutting it down.

Lai Mohammed

The minister claimed social media was used wrongly to cause mayhem in the aftermath of the #EndSARSprotest.

He said the government would only work with stakeholders to regulate the social media activities in the country.

Nigerians have already rejected plans by the government to regulate the social media, insisting that it will infringe on citizens’ rights to freedom of expression.

Saharareporters, New York

