Onitsha Transporters Threaten Strike Over Abduction, Robbery On Highways

Okafor identified Benin bypass area of Ogbemudia Farm to Ore and Lokoja in Kogi State towards Abuja highway as the most dangerous flashpoints where the bandits operate unhindered.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2020

Transporters in Onitsha have threatened to embark on nationwide strike over incessant robbery attacks and abduction on major highways to Lagos, Abuja and northern Nigeria.

The fleet operators, including luxurious buses and executive Siena buses, said travelling across the country had become increasingly riskier owing to the security challenges.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, manager of God's Will Transport, Emenike Okafor, said that incidences of daylight armed robbery and abduction of passengers along the highways increased after the #EndSARS protests.

Okafor identified Benin bypass area of Ogbemudia Farm to Ore and Lokoja in Kogi State towards Abuja highway as the most dangerous flashpoints where the bandits operate unhindered.

"We have recorded cases of passenger robbery and abduction in the last two weeks, involving Sienna and Hummer buses with about six passengers kidnapped in those areas," Okafor said.

"We, therefore, call on the Inspector-General of Police to activate his rapid response mechanism and the establishment of a joint patrol team involving the army, police and Civil Defence Corps in the affected areas. Travelling has become increasingly riskier following the security challenges being faced by commuters.

"Meanwhile, we must use this opportunity to commiserate with the police over the casualties and losses they recorded during the #EndSARS protests that later turned violent. We must state that no responsible citizen, no matter how highly provoked, would engage in burning, looting and attack on the police who are saddled with the task of protecting the citizens and their properties.

"It is the criminals that unleashed the attacks on Police formations to destabilise the country's security, but they must not be allowed to succeed. We, therefore, appeal to the police to go back fully to their duty with renewed vigour and zeal, and we implore the government to motivate them by improving their welfare and compensate the families of those that lost their lives during the crisis."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Bandits Demand N100m To Release Six Policemen In Katsina
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Kidnapping: Commercial Drivers Lament As Nigerians Desert Abuja-Kaduna Road
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Ambush, Kill Three Vigilantes In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Lawmaker Condemns Killing Of District Head, Son By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen in Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel Despite COVID-19 Restrictions, Nigeria Has Highest Asylum Seekers To Canada
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kaduna-Abuja Highway: Kidnappers Demand N270m Ransom To Release 9 ABU Students
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Buratai Reacts To CNN Report On Lekki Massacre, Insists Nigerian Army Observed Rules Of Engagement
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics AMCON Seizes Jimoh Ibrahim’s Properties, Freezes Accounts Over N69.4bn Debt
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
South Africa Pastor Shepherd Busiri, Wife Accused Of Fraud In South Africa Turn Themselves In To Police In Malawi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Political Parties Ask President Buhari, Buratai, NBC Director-General To Resign Over Lekki Massacre
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-Pension Boss, Maina, Trial In Absentia
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigeria Is A Dictatorship, DJ Switch Says, Asks Governor Sanwo-Olu To Tell Nigerians Truth About Lekki Massacre
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Security Personnel In Kaduna, Kill Three, Injure Two
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Makes Nine White House Appointments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigeria Army Bullet Manufactured In Serbia Used On #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate, Investigation Shows As Families Of Victims Cry Out
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: After Losing Faith In Government, Zamfara Villagers Turn To God, Hold Prayer Session Over Increasing Bandits Attack
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Demand N100m To Release Six Policemen In Katsina
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Military Airstrike Hits Bandits’ Camp Along Abuja-Kaduna Highway, Kills Scores —Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad