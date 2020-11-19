Shepard Bushiri Released By Malawi Court, Remains Wanted In South Africa

Shepherd Bushiri, a popular African preacher, has been unconditionally released by a magistrate court in Lilongwe, Malawi.

This follows Bushiri and his wife’s re-arrest after they jumped bail in South Africa where they are wanted to face $6.6m fraud allegations.

The duo had fled South Africa in a private jet belonging to Malawi’s President.

South Africa says it has commenced extradiction processes against the preacher and his wife.

Wapona Kita, lawyer to the Bushiri’s, asked the court to release the two unconditionally, saying their arrest had been illegal.

The state prosecutor had asked the court to allow police to keep the couple in custody for a further 30 days to allow the South African Government to formally submit an extradition request.

Kita said it was illegal to arrest them before South Africa made a formal extradition request.