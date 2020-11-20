Gunmen Kill Former NUPENG Chairman In Rivers

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2020

Gunmen have killed former Rivers State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Ebenezer Kalabo Amah, the state police have confirmed.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased's vehicle was recovered the same day while his body was seen at Peter Odili Road on Thursday, a report by PUNCH said.

Omoni said, “Yes I can confirm. He was kidnapped in Woji on the 17th. That same day, the police recovered his vehicle. While we were searching for him, we got information that his body was dumped somewhere at Peter Odili Road.

“So the following day on the 18th, we got there and confirmed that he was the same person that was kidnapped the previous day. His body was evacuated and taken to the hospital mortuary for preservation.

"The vehicle is in our custody. The investigation has commenced into the incident to ensure that the suspects behind the dastardly act are apprehended."

Deputy National Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Chika Onuegbu, while commenting said, “ETK Amah was a very good comrade who radiated joy everywhere he went. So sad. May his soul rest in peace.”

Amah was kidnapped by gunmen, who trailed him to his residence along Precious Chukwu Street in Woji, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, while he was driving into his house on Wednesday night.

