I've Handed Over Security Operative Who Killed Newspaper Vendor To DSS, Gbajabiamila Says

The victim, Ifeanyi Okereke, was shot dead by Abdullahi Hassan as newspaper vendors clamped round the convoy of Gbajabiamila to salute him as he made his way out of the National Assembly complex on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2020

Speaker of Nigeria's House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that he has handed over one of his security aides, who shot dead a newspaper vendor in Abuja on Thursday, to the Department of State Services for prosecution.

The incident has since sparked outrage across the country with many calling for stiff punishment for the culprit and compensation for the victim's family.

To drive home this demand, colleagues of the victim took to the streets of Abuja on Friday morning to protest his killing. 

Reacting to the incident on Friday, Gbajabiamila said that he would not only ensure that Okereke's family got the type of support they needed to cushion the effects of his loss, but will also see to it that appropriate punishment was meted on the killer.

He said, "I have handed over Abdullahi M. Hassan to the Department of State Services for investigation and appropriate administrative and judicial action. In the interim, he has been suspended from the convoy.

"I have expressed my personal condolence to his family and have arranged to meet with the parents of Mr Okereke, who are already on their way to Abuja.

"I have committed to them that I will support his wife and the immediate family he left behind.

"I ask all Nigerians to join me in praying for the repose of his soul."

SaharaReporters, New York

