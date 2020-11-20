Oyo, Osun Cancel Joint Ownership Of LAUTECH

The Osun and Oyo governments have cancelled the joint ownership of Ladoke Akintola University and Ladoke Akintola College of Health.

LAUTECH was established in 1990 by the old Oyo State Government with the main campus located in Ogbomoso.

The teaching hospital was subsequently established in Osogbo.

When Osun State was carved out of the old Oyo State in 1991, both states became joint owners of the institution.

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, who disclosed this Friday on Abuja, said the decision was as a result of governance and management challenges, which consequently was affecting the appointments of Vice Chancellors and other principal officers, as well as irregular payment of staff salaries.

“It is gratifying to note that after extensive deliberations, negotiations and consultations, both owner states mutually agreed terms and the joint ownership of LAUTECH was formally dissolved,” he said.