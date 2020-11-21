Accept Defeat, Abiara Advises President Trump

In a release obtained by SaharaReporters on Friday, 77-year-old Abiara noted that Trump should “please concede defeat considering the constitution of America and knowing full well that it was God that made you be President for four years.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 21, 2020

The immediate past General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, Prophet Samuel Abiara, has urged United States President, Donald Trump, to accept defeat knowing that he, Trump, has not been a prolific politician. 

The prophet urged Trump in the interest of the constitution and of his children who may want to join politics later to accept defeat in the November 3 presidential elections which was won by the Democrats’ candidate and former Vice President, Joe Biden.

Prophet Samuel Abiara

The cleric said, “I greet every American in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. I want the Americans to please note the following; that the Presidential election has come and the Americans have spoken. Every participant in the election should abide by the popular decision of the electorate.

“That President Donald Trump should please concede defeat considering the constitution of America and knowing full well that it is God that made you be President for four years despite your antecedent of not being a prolific politician.

“President Trump should consider his future and the future of his children, who may want to be in politics. He should go down the memory lane and remember those who in the past had tried to jettison the American constitution; therefore, he should accept defeat honourably.

“Leaders all over the world and the Americans should at this time pray fervently for America. Mr Biden, the incoming President, should come into office with the fear of God, have a love of people in his heart, and consider other countries, especially African countries.”

Abiara further advised Americans that they should not count what President Trump had done as “an offence against him because he was never an astute politician but rather pray for him always. Equally world leaders must not count any offence against Trump if he had made any statement or speech against them in the past.”

SaharaReporters, New York

