We'll Repeat Same Action We Took At Lekki Toll Gate Anywhere In Nigeria If Such Situation Arises Again --Army

The Nigerian Army has said that it will repeat same action it took at the Lekki Toll Gate anywhere in the country if such a situation arises again.

Ibrahim Taiwo, Commander of 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, disclosed this on Saturday while testifying before the judicial panel the Lagos State Government set up to probe the incident.

On the night of 20 October, 2020, at about 6:50pm, operatives of the Nigerian Army opened fire on peaceful# EndSARS protesters at the toll gate, killing an unconfirmed number of people.

Despite evidence of people being killed and injured at the Lekki incident, the army had maintained that blank bullets were used on protesters.

While being cross examined by Olumide Fusika, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Taiwo said given the same circumstance, the army would act in a similar way to that of October 20, 2020.

He insisted that there was no shooting of live ammunition at protesters.