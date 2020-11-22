Drunk Policemen Shoot Man Dead At Ekiti Hotel

They allegedly threatened to kill some of the guests and opened fire all of a sudden.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 22, 2020

A team of drunk policemen on Saturday night in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, shot dead a young man named Olaoye Abayomi.

Abayomi was with his friend, Idris Adebayo, at Queens Court Hotel along Ado-Ikere Road when the police officers attached to a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police arrived the scene with a vehicle carrying “PF 600 – WSH” number plate and started misbehaving under the influence of alcohol.

They allegedly threatened to kill some of the guests and opened fire all of a sudden. 

In the process, stray bullet hit Abayomi, killing him instantly.

The development caused pandemonium in the area, forcing guests to scamper for safety while those, who sustained gunshot injuries were rushed to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, adding that the command had commenced investigation into the matter.

He said the policemen fingered in the shooting had been arrested and detained at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti.

