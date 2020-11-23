Ethiopia Warns Tigray Residents To Flee Ahead Of Military Operation Against Rebels

Senior official, Redwan Hussein, told journalists on Monday that the Tigray regional leaders are “hiding out in a densely populated city; the slightest strike would end up losing lives” and “anything can happen” if civilians do not flee.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 23, 2020

The Government of Ethiopia has warned residents of the troubled Tigray region to flee the area as a 72-hour ultimatum nears elapsing for the commencement of hostilities against the factional Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

Senior official, Redwan Hussein, told journalists on Monday that the Tigray regional leaders are “hiding out in a densely populated city; the slightest strike would end up losing lives” and “anything can happen” if civilians do not flee, AP reports.


Human rights groups and others were alarmed over the weekend when Ethiopia’s military warned civilians in the Tigray capital, Mekele, that there would be "no mercy" if they don’t “save themselves” before the offensive to flush out defiant regional leaders. 

Amnesty International warns that deliberately attacking civilians and civilian objects “is prohibited under international humanitarian law and constitutes war crimes.”

Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, warned residents to save themselves or there would be no mercy when strikes begin.

Redwan added that Mekele, a city of around 500,000 people, was now encircled at a distance of about 50 kilometres (30 miles), and with rougher terrain left behind “what remains is the plain land, easier for tanks.".

He added, “By providing a brute fact, it is letting people to understand the reality and make the right choice.”

Ethiopia’s government is urging Mekele residents to separate themselves from the TPLF leaders in time before the military offensive.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Protests In Ethiopia Leave Scores Dead
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Economy Ethiopia To Grow Three Times Faster Than Nigeria In 2019, Says IMF
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Opinion Oromo Protests Shed Light On Ethiopia’s Long-Standing Ethnic Tensions
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ethiopia Nigeria, Ethiopia Sign Visa Waiver Agreement, MoU On Defense Cooperation
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Ethiopia At Least 140 Killed In Ethiopia During Protests Against Development Projects
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ethiopia Ethiopia's Tigray Crisis Worsens As Rocket Hits Eritrea’s Airport
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Invade Ahmadu Bello University, Abduct Lecturer, Wife, Daughter
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Communications Minister, Isa Pantami, Loses 13-year-old Daughter
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Directs Soldiers To Treat All Nigerians As Boko Haram Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Be Proud We Are Importing Oil From Niger Republic, Timipre Sylva, Nigeria’s Petroleum Minister, Tells Citizens
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason Governor Akeredolu Of Ondo Sacked State’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Federal Court Orders Remand Of Senator Ndume Over Disappearance Of Maina
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS UK Parliament Debating Sanctions On Nigerian Government Officials Involved In Attack On #EndSARS Protesters, Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Minister’s Brother In Kano
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Court Orders Arrest Of Nigerian Professor Over Electoral Fraud
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 'We Have Called The Chinese' —Amaechi Apologies As Abuja-Kaduna Train Breaks Down
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS We Went To Lekki Toll Gate With Live Bullets, Nigerian Army Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Lagos By-election: APC Accuses PDP Candidate, Gbadamosi, Of WAEC Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad