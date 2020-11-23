Fiscal Commission Seeks To Stop Corruption Among Government Agencies

The FRC, as established by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, said that some government agencies habitually deliberately violated the “critical provisions of the Act, especially regarding availing the commission, on request, certain documents and information relating to public revenues and expenditure”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2020

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission has stated that it needed an urgent amendment to its Act by the National Assembly to empower it to stop impunity and corruption among several defaulting government departments and agencies.

The FRC, as established by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, said that some government agencies habitually deliberately violated the “critical provisions of the Act, especially regarding availing the commission, on request, certain documents and information relating to public revenues and expenditure”.

The commission’s Head of Strategic Communication, Bede Anyanwu, disclosed this while quoting the acting Chairperson, Victor Muruako, saying the amendment would help the commission to ensure increased generation and prudent management of government’s revenues.

He said, “The FRC with support from the Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative is to galvanise support for the ongoing amendment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 at the National Assembly.

“The proposed amendment seeks to end the impunity that has previously attended the deliberate violation of critical provisions of the Act under Section 2(1). These requests had previously been disregarded without consequences. Also, the deployment of the commission’s template for the calculation of operating surplus will eliminate certain unwholesome practices evident in the preparation of annual audited financial statements by some agencies in the past.

“The generation of independent revenue through the payment of operating surplus is one aspect of the mandate of the commission that has added value to governance. The commission has caused over N1.7trn to be remitted to the Nigerian Government in spite of the lapses in the present Act. It is expected that the proposed amendment will cause even more revenue to be remitted by the present 122 schedule corporations.”

The PLSI Executive Director, Olusegun Elemo, noted that the proposed amended Act made “elaborate provisions for offences and penalties for the infringement of the provisions.

“With the criminalisation of certain acts and omissions with attendant penal and financial sanctions, we believe that concerned officials would take their duties more seriously. The support and cooperation of all stakeholders in this project is therefore highly solicited”.   

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Lagos Task Force Team Leader, Members Arrested Over N100,000 Bribe
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Why I Ordered Probe Of Magu — President Buhari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive CORRUPTION: Nigerian Ports Authority Management Inflates Airfare Rates For Staff
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Corruption I Gave N11.18m To Bukola Saraki’s Cousin, EFCC Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Corruption Court Orders Ex-NIMASA Guard Commanders, Company To Forfeit Houses, Funds To Fed Govt
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Maina’s Drivers Petition Police Over Threat To Life By Him, Wife
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS We Went To Lekki Toll Gate With Live Bullets, Nigerian Army Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Directs Soldiers To Treat All Nigerians As Boko Haram Suspects
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Why Lieutenant Colonel Bello Ordered Soldiers To Release Bullets On #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate –Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Federal Court Orders Remand Of Senator Ndume Over Disappearance Of Maina
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Former Bauchi Commissioner, Hassan, Dies In Auto Crash
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason Governor Akeredolu Of Ondo Sacked State’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Invade Ahmadu Bello University, Abduct Lecturer, Wife, Daughter
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Doctor, Onyeama Ogbuagbu, Identified As Key Figure In Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Spokesperson Reshares Article Calling Lekki Protesters Lawless, Bunch Of Cowards
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Akeredolu Sacks Ondo Attorney-General
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Sports FIFA Suspends CAF President For Five Years Over Corruption
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad