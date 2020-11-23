Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Abuja

The priest was kidnapped around Yangoji community in Kwali area council.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2020

Gunmen on Sunday kidnapped a yet-to-be identified Roman Catholic priest in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The priest was kidnapped around Yangoji community in Kwali area council.                

                                  

Miriam Yusuf, spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, confirmed the incident.

Yusuf urged residents of the nation’s capital to be calm and report any suspicious movements they observed to the police.

She said, “The Commissioner of Police FCT, Bala Ciroma, has launched a manhunt to trail and apprehend the suspects.

“While urging residents to be security conscious and promptly report all suspicious movements, the command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.”


 

