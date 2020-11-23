Judge Fails To Appear In Court, Refuses To Sign Release Order In Case Involving Woman Remanded In Prison For Over Two Years Despite Withdrawal By Accuser

The hope of Catherine Edet Ekaete from being discharged from prison custody is growing slimmer by the day after Justice Sybil Nwaka-Gbagi deliberately refused to attend to her case.

Ekaete has spent over two years in prison for allegedly concealing child defilement.

Justice Sybil Nwaka-Gbagi

The case was withdrawn by the Lagos State Government after the accused spent beyond the time stipulated as punishment for the offence while still awaiting trial.

Despite the Lagos Government withdrawing the case, Justice Nwaka-Gbagi has continued to keep Ekaete in prison by not issuing a release order for her.

The judge has absented herself from presiding on the case three times after prosecution was withdrawn by the government.

When the case was to come up for hearing on Monday (today), the registrar informed the court that the judge was absent.

The judge adjourned the matter indefinitely with no definite date given for the resumption of the case.

"It is unfortunate the judge did not sit on the matter today and no return date was given.

"The counsel for the state was not present and the defendant was not produced today.

"However, that should not be the reason why the judge should refuse to make the order of discharge in view of the fact the state has officially informed the court that it was no longer pressing any charge against the defendant," Ekaete's lawyer said.

The lawyer urged the judge to grant the release of Ekaete, noting that she needed medical care and to attend to the needs of her two children.