Nigeria's Communications Minister, Isa Pantami, Loses 13-year-old Daughter

Aisha Pantami, a 13-year-old daughter of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, is dead.

Pantami disclosed this via a post on his verified Twitter handle on Monday evening.

The minister said the funeral rites will take place on Tuesday in Abuja.

He wrote, “Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Rajiun! My 13-year old daughter, Aishah Isa Ali (Amal), passed away just a moment ago.

“Due to some necessities, funeral prayer tomorrow at Annur Masjeed, Wuse 2, immediately after Zuhr prayer In sha Allah. May Allah forgive and be merciful to her.”