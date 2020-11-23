Put Christmas And New Year Travels On Hold Over COVID-19 Risk, Presidential Task Force Warns Nigerians

Nigeria has so far recorded 66,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 62,076 of that number recovering. A total of 1,167 have also died from the virus.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 23, 2020

Nigerians have been advised to put all Yuletide travel plans on hold to avoid contracting Coronavirus as the country recorded a higher number of cases, sparking fears of a second wave.

Nigeria has so far recorded 66,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 62,076 of that number recovering. A total of 1,167 have also died from the virus.

Boss Mustapha

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the PTF, during the national briefing in Abuja on Monday said new cases can occur when people travel in clusters and gather for festivities.

He said, “Ahead of the upsurge in travels for the Christmas and New Year festivities, we urge strongly that for this year, such trips should be put on hold firmly because of the risks involved. The transmission rate has simply become astronomical.

“New clusters of cases can emerge in places that have so far been unaffected as people travel and gather for festivities but we can lower the risks by adhering to the NPIs (Non-Pharmaceutical measures) and celebrate, safely.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Doctor, Onyeama Ogbuagbu, Identified As Key Figure In Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Despite Guidelines On Social Distancing, Large Crowd Turn Out For Abba Kyari's Burial In Abuja, NCDC Expresses Concern
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Staff Of Nisa Premier Hospital In Abuja Accuse Senior Cuban Doctor Of Racism, Say Management Refusing To Investigate Complaints
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Education COVID-19: Nigerian Polytechnic To Rusticate Students Caught Kissing, Hugging And Exchanging Handshake
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mamman Daura, Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, In Critical Condition In UK
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nurse Accuses Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital Of Victimisation After Participating In Strike Action
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Invade Ahmadu Bello University, Abduct Lecturer, Wife, Daughter
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Communications Minister, Isa Pantami, Loses 13-year-old Daughter
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Directs Soldiers To Treat All Nigerians As Boko Haram Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Be Proud We Are Importing Oil From Niger Republic, Timipre Sylva, Nigeria’s Petroleum Minister, Tells Citizens
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason Governor Akeredolu Of Ondo Sacked State’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Federal Court Orders Remand Of Senator Ndume Over Disappearance Of Maina
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS UK Parliament Debating Sanctions On Nigerian Government Officials Involved In Attack On #EndSARS Protesters, Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Minister’s Brother In Kano
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Court Orders Arrest Of Nigerian Professor Over Electoral Fraud
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 'We Have Called The Chinese' —Amaechi Apologies As Abuja-Kaduna Train Breaks Down
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS We Went To Lekki Toll Gate With Live Bullets, Nigerian Army Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Lagos By-election: APC Accuses PDP Candidate, Gbadamosi, Of WAEC Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad