Put Christmas And New Year Travels On Hold Over COVID-19 Risk, Presidential Task Force Warns Nigerians

Nigerians have been advised to put all Yuletide travel plans on hold to avoid contracting Coronavirus as the country recorded a higher number of cases, sparking fears of a second wave.

Nigeria has so far recorded 66,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 62,076 of that number recovering. A total of 1,167 have also died from the virus.

Boss Mustapha

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the PTF, during the national briefing in Abuja on Monday said new cases can occur when people travel in clusters and gather for festivities.

He said, “Ahead of the upsurge in travels for the Christmas and New Year festivities, we urge strongly that for this year, such trips should be put on hold firmly because of the risks involved. The transmission rate has simply become astronomical.

“New clusters of cases can emerge in places that have so far been unaffected as people travel and gather for festivities but we can lower the risks by adhering to the NPIs (Non-Pharmaceutical measures) and celebrate, safely.”