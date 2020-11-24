Another Lawmaker To Be Jailed Over Maina's Refusal To Show Up For Trial

A lawmaker at the House of Representatives, Sani Umar Dan-Galadima, might be sent to prison over the ongoing corruption trial of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team.

Dan-Galadima got involved in the matter when he stood as surety for Faisal Maina, son of the ex-chairman of PRTT.

SaharaReporters had reported that the court revoked the bail of Faisal after failing to appear in court on multiple occasions.

Revoking his bail, Justice Okon Abang said security operatives should also arrest Faisal anywhere he was seen.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission prayed the court to order Dan-Galadima to appear and show cause why his bail bond of N60m should not be forfeited to the Nigerian Government.

The case was adjourned until Wednesday for continuation.

SaharaReporters had exclusively published that Faisal had revealed to the EFCC how his father created a bank account for a farm without owning one and how the account was used to syphon millions of naira.

Faisal, who is being charged over an allegation of fraud to the tune of N58m and for operating accounts that were used as conduit for illegal transactions, also explained how he evaded arrest and attempted to shoot at operatives of the EFCC.

In a confessional statement of Faisal exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, he confessed that he runs two accounts in the name of Faisal Farm 1 and Faisal Farm 2 even though his father don’t operate a farm business.

