Court Revokes Bail Of Maina's Son, Orders His Arrest

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 24, 2020

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has revoked the bail of Faisal, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team.

Justice Okon Abang revoked his bail after he failed to show up for trial alongside his father.

The judge ordered that Faisal should be arrested by security operatives whenever he was found.

Maina, who is facing a 12-count charge of money laundering alongside his son, has continued to absent himself from trial, thereby stalling the case.

Justice Abang had on Monday ordered that Senator Ali Ndume be remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre for failing to produce Maina in court.

Ndume stood surety for Maina, who has continued to absent himself from his ongoing trial.

The judge ordered the remand of Ndume pending the fulfillment of his bail bond, which is a forfeiture of N500m to the Nigerian Government.

The court had declared Maina wanted and also ordered his trial in absentia.

SaharaReporters gathered that Senator Ndume spent the night at Kuje Correctional Center and would be returning to the court to approach the judge to release him on self-recognition.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

