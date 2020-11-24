#EndSARS Protester Arrested In Ekiti Regains Freedom

Moyinoluwa was arrested by the police and secretly moved to the police headquarters, Abuja, where he was detained without trial.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 24, 2020

Olowoyo Moyinoluwa, a student activist, who was arrested for joining the recent #EndSARS protest in Ekiti State, has finally regained his freedom after about two weeks in police detention.

However, after pressure from Nigerians, the police moved him back to Ekiti where he was detained before his arraignment on Monday.

He was arraigned at a magistrate court and charged with arson.

At his arraignment, the magistrate, Abdul Lawal, granted Moyinoluwa bail in liberal terms.

He was able to perfect his bail condition on Monday and set free by the police.

Condemning the arrest and unlawful detention of Moyinoluwa, rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, berated the Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, who oversaw the arrest of innocent protesters in the state.

"This is draconian for an innocent guy being framed over #EndSARSProtests! Governor Kayode Fayemi we won’t forget the injustice meted out to these youngsters," he said.

Saharareporters, New York

