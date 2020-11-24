Gombe Lawmakers Impeach Speaker

Abubakar Ibrahim, Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, has been removed.

Okiye was removed over allegations of “high-handedness” following a motion moved by Shuaibu Haruna, member representing Kwami state constituency.

Abubakar Luggerewo representing Akko Central constituency was immediately sworn in as new Speaker.

The House also removed the Majority Leader, Samuel Markus from Pero-Chongi and replaced him with Yerima Gaule representing Kaltungo-East.

Deputy Chief Whip, Yahaya Kaka, was removed and replaced with Saidu Mohammed representing Deba constituency.