Gombe Lawmakers Impeach Speaker

Okiye was removed over allegations of “high-handedness” following a motion moved by Shuaibu Haruna, member representing Kwami state constituency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 24, 2020

Abubakar Ibrahim, Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, has been removed.

Abubakar Luggerewo representing Akko Central constituency was immediately sworn in as new Speaker.

The House also removed the Majority Leader, Samuel Markus from Pero-Chongi and replaced him with Yerima Gaule representing Kaltungo-East.

Deputy Chief Whip, Yahaya Kaka, was removed and replaced with Saidu Mohammed representing Deba constituency.

