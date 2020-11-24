Kaduna Court Sentences 20-year-old Mechanic To 15 Strokes Of Cane For Stealing iPhone

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 24, 2020

Amos Dauda, a 20-year-old mechanic, has been sentenced to be whipped 15 times for stealing an iPhone worth N150,000 by a Kaduna State Chief Magistrate Court.

Dauda was arraigned on Tuesday on a two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft.

He pleaded guilty and asked for leniency in his sentencing.

Prosecutor, Leo Chidi, told the court that one Stephen Francis reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station on November 15.

He said Dauda went into the complainant’s apartment while he was sleeping and stole his iPhone valued at N150,000, adding that he was caught while trying to escape from the house and the said iPhone was recovered from him.

He stated that the offence contravened sections 257 and 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

Ibrahim Emmanuel, the Chief Magistrate, also ordered Dauda to clean the court premises as part of his sentence, NAN reports.

Emmanuel advised the convict to be of good behaviour and warned him to desist from committing crimes as the court would not be lenient with him next time.

 

