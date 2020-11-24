Northern Elders Blame President Buhari For Insecurity In Region

The Forum disclosed this in a statement on Monday by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 24, 2020

Northern Elders Forum under the leadership of Prof Ango Abdullahi has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed as far as tackling insecurity in Nigeria was concerned.

Muhammadu Buhari

The group decried the slow pace of work on the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway.

NEF said that the state of disrepair of the highway had made it most attractive to kidnappers and bandits whose nefarious activities were responsible for loss of lives and property worth billions of naira.

The statement reads, “Northern Elders’ Forum received information from those with responsibility for the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway that work on this vital artery in the North will not be completed for the next five years.

“The Forum is deeply shocked by this information. Although it is consistent with a registered record of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to matters affecting people of the North, it is nonetheless irrefutable evidence that this administration does not care about the people of the North, their economy or their security.

“The only thing that mattered to him were our votes. This administration has just sentenced northerners to another five years to live with many threats to life and economy on this important highway.”

