Trump Administration Impose Tourist Visa Restrictions On 15 African Countries

The United States Government led by President Donald Trump has imposed restrictions on citizens from 15 African countries planning to travel to America on tourist or business visas.

The countries affected are Angola, Burkina Faso, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Cape Verde, Burundi.

The new restriction requires temporary visitors to post bonds of up to $15,000 in order to visit the US.

It is targeted at stopping visa overstays, according to the US State Department.

The incoming Joe Biden administration has said it would reverse the travel restrictions imposed by Trump especially on African countries in the first 100 days of assuming office.

The US Consulate in Nigeria on Tuesday said that Nigeria was not included in the new list of countries affected by the visa restrictions.

