Drama As Lawyer Dumps Maina, Applies To Quit Case

Adedipe, who is representing Maina’s company – Common Input Property and Investment Ltd, told a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday that he was withdrawing over his client’s failure to pay him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 25, 2020

Adeola Adedipe, lawyer representing Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, has applied to withdraw his representation from all corruption charges against his client.

Abdulrasheed Maina

The lawyer apologised to the court for being absent from proceedings during some of the recent adjournments.

Ruling, Justice Okon Abang, who on the previous day held that by being absent in court Adedipe had abandoned proceedings, noted that the notice the lawyer claimed to have filed was not in the court’s file.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Maina for alleged money laundering to the tune of N2bn.

On Monday, Justice Abang remanded Ali Ndume, Senator from Borno State, who stood as Maina’s surety when he was granted bail in November 2019.

He ordered that Ndume be held in Kuje prison until he produces the defendant or sells his N500m worth of property in Abuja, which was used as the guarantee for the bail bond.

The judge had also revoked Maina’s bail and ordered his arrest. 

