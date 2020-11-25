Former Education Minister, Gbagi Still On Wanted List – Police

The Commissioner of Police in Delta state, Hafiz Inuwa, says a former state minister for education, Kenneth Gbagi, is a fugitive and he is still on the wanted list of the police.

Inuwa said he would be arrested and prosecuted according to the law.

Kenneth Gbagi

Gbagi had, four months ago, accused four of his staff, Precious Achibong, Roselyn Okiemute Diaghwarh, Victor Ephraim and Gloria Oguzie working at Signatious Hotel, Warri, Delta State, of stealing money from the hotel.

The former minister allegedly forced the affected staffers to strip while photographing and videotaping them naked before handing them over to the police.

The police subsequently detained the four persons and charged them to court. See Also Scandal Hotel Staff In Delta State Stripped Naked By Ex-Minister, Gbagi, Threaten Legal Action, Demand N1bn, Apology

Following the revelation that the staffers were beaten and recorded in their nudity, the state's police command declared the former minister wanted for refusing to honour a series of invitations extended to him over a case of assault and dehumanisation of his staff.

Reacting why the ex-minister has not been arrested till date during a courtesy visit on Monday by journalists under the aegis of Indigenous Correspondents Chapel, Asaba, the commissioner of police said Gbagi had refused to visit the police.

According to Inuwa, rather than honouring the several invitations extended to him, Gbagi rushed to the court to secure an injunction restraining the police from arresting him over the incident.

He explained that while the police would respect the court injunction on the matter for which it was granted, there were several other allegations against the former minister that would warrant his arrest. See Also Human Rights Delta Residents Call For Arrest, Prosecution Of Ex-Education Minister, Gbagi, Over Dehumanisation Of Hotel Staff

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja presided by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, had in September granted an interim order restraining the police from threatening, arresting or detaining the embattled former minister.