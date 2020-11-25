Hisbah Officials Arrest Police Constable In Kano For Sexually Abusing Underaged Girls

Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board (Sharia police) have arrested a police constable identified as Basiru for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls and women.

It was gathered that Basiru and one Jamilu, now at large, used a house at Rummawa area of Ungogo Local Government Area where they lured girls and women before sexually exploiting them.

Luck ran out on Basiru when residents of the area alerted officials of Hisbah when he took a 16-year-old girl to the house.

A guardian of the victim, Usman Ahmad, said the girl went missing but was later found in the custody of the suspect.

He said, “They (Basiru and Jamilu) built the house in Rummawa area and used it for sexual exploitation of underage girls and other victims.

“My daughter went missing for two days but was later found in the apartment of the constabulary.

“Basiru was arrested and his friend Jamilu, who is the owner of the house, is now at large.”