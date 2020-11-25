Nigeria High Commission Seeks Release Of 12 Citizens From Indian Prisons

Urging the state government to follow the international human rights protocols, he said, "India and Nigeria have a good relationship and we don't want anything to spoil that."

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 25, 2020

A Nigerian High Commission representative has met Meghalaya Prison Minister A.L Hek and sought his intervention for the release of 12 nationals arrested for illegally crossing into India from Bangladesh.

The arrested Nigerians are languishing in prisons in Meghalaya even after completing their six-month jail terms, Bertrand Tochukwu Ikwuka, who was deputed by the country's high commission-based in New Delhi, said on Wednesday.

Six Nigerians each are lodged in Shillong and Jowai district prisons, he said.

"Eight months have passed since March and our friends are still languishing in jails here. We are waiting for orders from the Meghalaya government or the Ministry of External Affairs," he told PTI.

A first-class magistrate in East Jaintia Hills district had on February 13 ordered that the Nigerians be deported to their country and a copy of the order was also sent to the chief secretary and the DGP, Ikwuka, a student leader based in Bengaluru said.

Urging the state government to follow the international human rights protocols, he said, "India and Nigeria have a good relationship and we don't want anything to spoil that."

The Nigerian government does not support the crimes committed by them and is unaware of how the accused persons crossed the international border, he said.

"They were first-time travellers and did not know where Bangladesh ended and India began," Ikwuka said.

The Nigerian government has so far arrested over 22 agents in the African country for sending people abroad without properly briefing them about the local laws.

He said Prison Inspector General, M Kharkrang, has given assurance for a comprehensive report on the matter.

According to Hek, the commission representative will visit the two prisons during the day.

He said the delay in their release was because the Home Department has to follow due procedures which also involves the Political Department.

The Ministry of External Affairs will be informed for taking necessary action for deporting the Nigerians to their country, Business Standard noted in the report.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Former Education Minister, Gbagi Still On Wanted List – Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Delta Women Barricade Road To Protest Murder Of 12 Oleh Residents By Gunmen
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerian, Two Others, Held For "Charity" Fraud In India
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Newspaper Vendors To Protest At National Assembly Over Killing Of Member By Gbajabiamila's Security Aide
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
CRIME Civil Defence Officers Beat Up Traffic Controllers In Abuja Over Road Access
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #EndSARS: CNN Releases Second Report On Lekki Shootings
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel Trump Administration Impose Tourist Visa Restrictions On 15 African Countries
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Blasts President Buhari’s Aide, Onochie, Describes Her As A Disgrace
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Another Lawmaker To Be Jailed Over Maina's Refusal To Show Up For Trial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America United States President-elect, Joe Biden, Unveils Cabinet
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Family Of Slain Vendor Demands N500m Compensation From Gbajabiamila, Threatens Legal Action
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Former Education Minister, Gbagi Still On Wanted List – Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Oil Be Proud We Are Importing Oil From Niger Republic, Timipre Sylva, Nigeria’s Petroleum Minister, Tells Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'We Have Called The Chinese' —Amaechi Apologies As Abuja-Kaduna Train Breaks Down
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu, Makes BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women In The World
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Military Nigerian Army Secretly Airlifts Alleged IPOB Members Arrested In Rivers State To Detained Them At Notorious Kainji Barracks In Niger State
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Elders Blame President Buhari For Insecurity In Region
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad