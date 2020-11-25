Nigeria To Reopen Land Borders Soon –Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has said that government may reopen land borders soon.

In October 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the closure of land borders to check smuggling of goods and arms into the country after a partial closure of the Seme Border in August 2019.

The closure was, however, greeted by mixed reactions from professional organisations, economists and individuals.

Heads of countries like Ghana and Benin Republic had also appealed to the President to reconsider the closure but Buhari maintained that the borders would remain closed until the final report of the committee set up on the matter was considered.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, Ahmed said the committee had completed its job and recommended the reopening of the borders.

She said the committee would soon submit its report to President Buhari following which a formal pronouncement would be made on the matter.

