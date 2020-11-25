Nigeria To Reopen Land Borders Soon –Finance Minister

In October 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the closure of land borders to check smuggling of goods and arms into the country after a partial closure of the Seme Border in August 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 25, 2020

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has said that government may reopen land borders soon.

In October 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the closure of land borders to check smuggling of goods and arms into the country after a partial closure of the Seme Border in August 2019.

The closure was, however, greeted by mixed reactions from professional organisations, economists and individuals.

Heads of countries like Ghana and Benin Republic had also appealed to the President to reconsider the closure but Buhari maintained that the borders would remain closed until the final report of the committee set up on the matter was considered.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, Ahmed said the committee had completed its job and recommended the reopening of the borders.

She said the committee would soon submit its report to President Buhari following which a formal pronouncement would be made on the matter.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Drama As Lawyer Dumps Maina, Applies To Quit Case
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Sports Argentine Football Icon, Maradona, Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: CNN Releases Second Report On Lekki Shootings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Trump Administration Impose Tourist Visa Restrictions On 15 African Countries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Produce Maina’s son Within Nine Days Or Go To Prison, Court Tells Nigerian Lawmaker
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu, Makes BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women In The World
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Drama As Lawyer Dumps Maina, Applies To Quit Case
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Sports Argentine Football Icon, Maradona, Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: CNN Releases Second Report On Lekki Shootings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Trump Administration Impose Tourist Visa Restrictions On 15 African Countries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Produce Maina’s son Within Nine Days Or Go To Prison, Court Tells Nigerian Lawmaker
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu, Makes BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women In The World
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Blasts President Buhari’s Aide, Onochie, Describes Her As A Disgrace
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmaker Fined For Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop, Elisha Abbo, Defects To APC From PDP
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: Students Of Government Secondary School Kwaru-Badarawa, Kaduna North, Sit On Bare Floor To Write NECO Exams
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: Despite Corruption Allegations, Accountant-General Of Federation, Ahmed Idris, Lobbies President Buhari For Tenure Extension
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Court To Hear Ndume's Bail Application After Spending Days In Prison
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Adamu Garba Absent In Court During Case Against Twitter CEO
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad