Nigerian Lawmaker Fined For Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop, Elisha Abbo, Defects To APC From PDP

Elisha Abbo, the Adamawa Senator fined for assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

His decision to switch parties was read out in a letter at the commencement of plenary on Wednesday by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

He said his reason for leaving the party stems from mismanagement of party issues by the PDP under the watch of Governor Ahmadu Fintri of Adamawa State.

Abbo added in his letter that no other President in Nigeria’s history had catered for the welfare of citizens like Muhammadu Buhari as part of reasons for his defection.

