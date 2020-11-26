Another Nigerian Man Shot Dead In United States

A 50-year-old Nigerian living in the United States, Kamilu Boyede, has been shot dead at his home in South Ida on Wednesday by some gunmen.

The incident occurred around 3:00am on Wednesday, a statement by Captain Wendell Nicholson of the Wichita Police Department, said.

Captain Nicholson said neighbours called the police after seeing a door left open at a home in the 600 block of South Ida.

“We talked to some neighbours in the area and they indicated that this morning at about 12:30, they saw an unknown male walking in the area.

"They were concerned because earlier this morning they heard some shots fired, they didn't call the police, but this morning when they walked past the residence in the 600 block of South Ida, they saw the door was ajar so they contacted 911," he said.

Recall that another Nigerian, Alexander Nwogu, was shot dead in upper North-West Washington on Monday, October 5.

One of his best friends and classmates said Nwogu graduated in May from Virginia Tech with an engineering degree and had just started working at a consulting firm in Northern Virginia.

A police report said Nwogu suffered blunt trauma to the back of his head and a single gunshot wound to the middle of his back.