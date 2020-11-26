How Maina, Oronsanye Stole N14bn From Pension Account, Witness Tells Court

Testifying before the Federal High Court in Abuja as the ninth prosecution witness, Ibrahim said Maina looted the fund through more than 60 bank accounts in connivance with a former Head of Service, Stephen Oronsaye.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 26, 2020

A prosecuting witness, Mrs Rouquayya Ibrahim, has narrated how a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, stole over N14bn from the federal pension account.

Testifying before the Federal High Court in Abuja as the ninth prosecution witness, Ibrahim said Maina looted the fund through more than 60 bank accounts in connivance with a former Head of Service, Stephen Oronsaye.

The witness, who is an investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission attached to the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering of Financing of Terrorism, said she was a member of the pension fraud task team that uncovered how names of fake pensioners were used to siphon funds by Maina and his alleged accomplices.

She said a payment mandate bearing the names of several individuals totaling N94m was discovered during the cause of the verification, while some of the pensioners’ names on the list were fake.

The witness said, “Part of what our investigation revealed was that the head of service, Mr Stephen Oronsaye, at that time was operating 66 illegal accounts.They were stealing money from the pension accounts of the head of service of the federation. In total, we were able to establish that N14bn was stolen from the pension accounts.

“Pension funds would be paid into those accounts after which they would withdraw cash and hand over to the persons who asked them to give the account numbers.”

The EFCC is prosecuting Maina on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N2bn.

Okon Abang, a judge, had ordered the commencement of trial following his prolonged absence from court since he was released on bail.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Gowon Describes UK MP’s Fraud Allegations As False
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Drama As Lawyer Dumps Maina, Applies To Quit Case
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Produce Maina’s son Within Nine Days Or Go To Prison, Court Tells Nigerian Lawmaker
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Begs US, South Africa, France, Others To Sanction Buhari Government Over Human Right Abuse
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Goats, Donkeys, Wheelbarrows – Ridiculous Items In Nigerian Politicians' Empowerment List Prompt Backlash
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmaker Fined For Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop, Elisha Abbo, Defects To APC From PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Five Men Inscribe '50K' On Teenager After Raping Her In Enugu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Gowon Describes UK MP’s Fraud Allegations As False
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: Students Of Government Secondary School Kwaru-Badarawa, Kaduna North, Sit On Bare Floor To Write NECO Exams
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Drama As Lawyer Dumps Maina, Applies To Quit Case
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Produce Maina’s son Within Nine Days Or Go To Prison, Court Tells Nigerian Lawmaker
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International How Indian Police Placed Four-year-old Nigerian, Others On Watch List
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Police Open Fire On Traders In Bayelsa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Begs US, South Africa, France, Others To Sanction Buhari Government Over Human Right Abuse
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Goats, Donkeys, Wheelbarrows – Ridiculous Items In Nigerian Politicians' Empowerment List Prompt Backlash
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: CNN Releases Second Report On Lekki Shootings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Bandits Now Go House To House To Kidnap In North —Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigeria To Reopen Land Borders Soon –Finance Minister
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad