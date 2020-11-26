Nigeria Judicial Council Rejects Gombe Chief Judge's Nominee List Over Omission Of Most Senior Judge For Being A Christian

SaharaReporters had published that the Attorney-General refused to nominate Iliya for the position because she was a Christian like the immediate-past Chief Justice in Gombe.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 26, 2020

The Nigeria Judicial Council has turned down Gombe State Chief Judge's nominee list over the omission of the most senior judge, Justice Beatrice L. Iliya.

Iliya's name was omitted from the nomination list by the Gombe State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Zubairu Mohammed Umar, for being a Christian, SaharaReporters gathered.

Iliya had petitioned the NJC to reject the list and order a fresh process of nomination.

Granting the request of Iliya, the NJC rejected the nomination list when it sat to review the situation and also and ordered the state's Attorney-General to begin a fresh process that will be fair and transparent.

See Also Legal Most Senior Judge In Gombe Excluded From Chief Judge Nominees List For Being A Christian 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

SaharaReporters had published that the Attorney-General refused to nominate Iliya for the position because she was a Christian like the immediate-past Chief Justice in Gombe.

In a petition to the National Judicial Council obtained by SaharaReporters, Iliya questioned the rationale behind the removal of her name despite being the most senior judge and having served as an Acting Chief Judge in the state.

She highlighted the faulty process, procedure and criteria used by the Judicial Service Commission in the assessment and selection of the shortlisted candidates.

She explained that the head of the Judicial Service Commission nominated himself and another junior colleague while excluding her name from the nominees list without any reason.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption How Maina, Oronsanye Stole N14bn From Pension Account, Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Landmark Judgment: Court Orders Union Bank To Pay N5.5m To Two Customers For Failing To Open Account After Collecting Money
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Witness Tells Court How Saraki Built Personal House With Kwara Government Funds
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Blasphemy: Kano Appeal Court To Rule On Death Sentence Of Musician By Sharia Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Produce Maina’s son Within Nine Days Or Go To Prison, Court Tells Nigerian Lawmaker
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Drama As Lawyer Dumps Maina, Applies To Quit Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Monarch In Ondo State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Gowon Describes UK MP’s Fraud Allegations As False
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Bandits Now Go House To House To Kidnap In North —Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Blast AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina, For Defending Gowon Over Looting Allegations, Keeping Silent On Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America Another Nigerian Man Shot Dead In United States
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seeks Help Of Republic, US Government To Track Maina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Men Inscribe '50K' On Teenager After Raping Her In Enugu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption How Maina, Oronsanye Stole N14bn From Pension Account, Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Confusion As Wife of Slain Vendor Disowns Petition Demanding N500m Compensation From Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Landmark Judgment: Court Orders Union Bank To Pay N5.5m To Two Customers For Failing To Open Account After Collecting Money
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Robbers Attack Bank In Ondo, Kill One Person
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Salami Report: Why The Silence On Findings Against Magu By Thomas Agboola
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad