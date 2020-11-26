Nigerian Government Seeks Help Of Republic, US Government To Track Maina

He is suspected to have fled the country with his son, Faisal, who has also jumped bail.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 26, 2020

The Nigerian Government has sought the help of the United States and Niger Republic in tracking the whereabouts of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, who has conspicuously missed all his court appearances in the past weeks.

File Photo: Maina in court ChannelsTV

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission made the revelation in a counter affidavit it filed against the bail application for Senator Ali Ndume, Maina’s surety.

Ndume was detained on November 23 and remanded at the Kuje Correctional Facility pending the reappreance of Maina or the forfeiture of his N500m bail bond.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had revoked Maina’s bail, ordering his arrest over his failure to appear in court.

The counter-affidavit reads in part, “The prosecution has obtained the bench warrant and it is making frantic efforts to execute it while enlisting the support of other security agencies in the country as well as some foreign governments, particularly the Republic of Niger and the United States of America."

Ndume’s lawyer, however, appealed to the court to show mercy and release his client, who had spent four nights in detention, The Nation reports.

Justice Okon Abang adjourned the matter until Friday for ruling.

