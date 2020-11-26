Residents Flee As Bandits Invade Zamfara Communities, Kill Three

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 26, 2020

At least three persons were killed following an attack by gunmen suspected to be bandits in three villages under Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The affected villages are Magami, Tungar Haya and Sabon Sara.

It was learnt that the gunmen stormed the villages on motorcycles on Wednesday night and started shooting sporadically, forcing the locals to flee to nearby villages.

Spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, Shehu Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

He said the bandits killed three persons and carted away food items in the affected communities.

 

