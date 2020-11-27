Auditor-General’s Office Fails To Release COVID-19 Funds’ Audit Report For Four Weeks

The Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation has refused to release the Audit Report on COVID-19 Funds spent in the country, covering the period of March to June 2020, since October ending when it was expected.

The former AuGF, Mr Anthony Ayine, who retired by the end of October, had on October 14 at a function, noted that the first part of the Audit Report on COVID-19 funds from March to June 2020 would be released by the end of October.

Auditor-General for the Federation, Anthony Mkpe Ayine

SaharaReporters learnt that the audit report was not released, even after an acting Auditor-General, Mr Adolphus Aghughu, took over from Ayine.

Checks on the AuGF website, where audit reports of the federation up to 2017 were published also showed that there was no COVID-19 Funds’ Audit Report published yet.

The outgone AuGF, Ayine, had said on October 14 that after the October ending report, subsequent audit reports on the COVID-19 Funds would also be released quarterly.

“We have commenced the audit. We are about issuing the first interim report. Hopefully, by next week, the first interim report should be published. The first interim report coming out would be from the commencement of when the Presidential Task Force for COVID-19 was established up till June 30, 2020,” he had said on October 14.

A source at the AuGF office said Aghughu had on November 17 held a meeting with the Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, and the Clerk of the Senate, Senator Sanusi Umar, believably on the report.

“The COVID-19 audit report may have been part of the discussion. The meeting was held at the Audit House, Abuja. Ayine promised that the report would be out by October ending, but nobody knows what is delaying it. Since the new man came on board, we have not heard anything about the COVID-19 Audit report,” the source said.