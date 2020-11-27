Court Sentences Nigerian Lawmaker To Prison Over Perjury

A magistrate court in Wuse, Zone 6, Abuja, has sentenced a member of the House of Representatives, Victor Mela, to one month imprisonment for perjury.

Mela, who represents Billiri/Balanga Federal Constituency, was, however, given an option of fine.

He is a member of the All Progressives Congress and Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Solid Minerals.

The lawmaker was convicted for lying under oath while giving information to the Independent National Electoral Commission in a form he filled for the 2019 election that he won.

He had claimed in the CD001 INEC form that he did not have dual citizenship, even though he possesses a British passport.

The lawmaker was arraigned by the FCT Police after a criminal complaint filed by Ali Isa JC, his main opponent in last year's election.