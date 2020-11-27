Focus On Kidnapping, Killing In Northern Nigeria, Aisha Yesufu, Shehu Sani Tell Hisbah Police

Aisha Yesufu and former federal lawmakerr, Shehu Sani, have urged Hisbah Police to pay more attention to the killings and kidnapping in the Northern part of Nigeria.

This comes in the wake of a warning given by Hisbah Police to Cool FM, Kano, to refrain from using the phrase 'Black Friday'.



See Also Islam Hisbah Police Warns Radio Station To Stop Using 'Black Friday' For Sales Promo In Kano

According to a letter by the Islamic security outfit to the General Manager of the station, majority of Kano residents were Muslims and consider Friday ‘a holy day’.

The regional police threatened that its corps will be around for surveillance purposes with a view to stopping immoral activities at the event as well as maintain peace, harmony and stability in the state.

Reacting to the warning and threat, Sani said the threat was "nonsensical", adding that the service of the corps is needed on the battlefield.

"Friday is our sacred day of prayer as Muslims. Whatever colour is added to it doesn’t matter.

"Hisbah’s threats against the phrase ’Black Friday’ is nonsensical. They should focus on the killings and kidnappings going on in their domains. Their services are needed in the battlefield."

Similarly, Yesufu described the action of Hisbah as a disgrace, stating that there is nothing wrong with the phrase.

She said the phrase was a glorious one due to its impact in reducing the price of goods and commodities.

She charged the corps to focus on saving Muslims from being killed by insurgents and terrorist groups in the region.

She said, "What kind of disgrace is this? The Muslims that are being killed don't matter, it is Friday that matters?

"Are we not black so what is wrong in having a black Friday?

"A glorious BLACK FRIDAY where you get goods at reduced price. Isn't that giving? Isn't giving out part of Islam?"

The Hisbah Police had recently in Kebbi and Kano released fresh guidelines for dressing for residents of the states and also banned commercial tricycle riders from carrying women and men at the same time.