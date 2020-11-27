Maina: Senator Ndume Granted Bail By Abuja Court

The judge granted bail to the senator pending the hearing and determination of Ndume’s appeal filed at the Court of Appeal to challenge Monday’s order sending him to jail for his inability to produce the fleeing Maina.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 27, 2020

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to Senator Ali Ndume, who has been detained in prison since Monday over his suretyship for Abdulrasheed Maina, who is believed to have jumped bail, a report by PUNCH said.

Justice Okon Abang in a ruling on Friday said he chose to grant the senator bail based on his record of good behaviour before the court, notwithstanding that the other grounds of his bail application failed.

The judge granted bail to the senator pending the hearing and determination of Ndume’s appeal filed at the Court of Appeal to challenge Monday’s order sending him to jail for his inability to produce the fleeing Maina.

He ordered the senator to produce one surety, who must be a resident of Abuja and present evidence of ownership of property anywhere in Abuja.

According to the judge, the surety must also depose to an affidavit of means to indicate his readiness to forfeit the bail guaranty should the senator jump bail.

The judge also ordered the senator to deposit his passport with the Chief Registrar of the court.

He also ordered the lawmaker to file an undertaking that he would compile records of appeal and transmit it to the Court of Appeal within 10 days, a way the court wants him to demonstrate his readiness to prosecute his appeal.

See Also Corruption Court Commences Trial of Maina In Absentia As Ndume Passes Night At Kuje Prison 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Maina, a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, is being prosecuted by the EFCC on charges of money laundering involving N2bn.

On November 18, 2020, Justice Abang revoked the bail granted him, ordered his arrest, and directed that his trial would proceed in absentia.

The judge also on Monday remanded Ndume in prison until he produced Maina or paid the sum of N500m bail bond to the Federation Account.

Ndume, through his lawyer, Marcel Oru, had on Tuesday filed an appeal against the remand order at the Court of Appeal, along with an application for the bail of the defendant filed before Justice Abang.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Court Sentences Nigerian Lawmaker To Prison Over Perjury
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics North-East Governors Reject N45bn 2021 Budgetary Provision For Region
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs, Farouq, Weeps As Communication Minister, Pantami, ‘Disgraces’ Her At Federal Executive Council Meeting
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics EFCC Opposes Release Of Ndume From Prison Until Maina Is Found
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gowon Describes UK MP’s Fraud Allegations As False
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America Another Nigerian Man Shot Dead In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Sentences Nigerian Lawmaker To Prison Over Perjury
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Monarch In Ondo State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Hisbah Conducts Door-to-door Search To Fish Out ‘Sinners’ In Kano
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Free Speech Despite Video Evidence, Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, Denies Announcing N5m Hate Speech Fine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Sex Worker Stabs Man To Death In Lagos Over Non-Payment
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Promotes 81 Division Commander, Ahmed Taiwo, Who Claimed No Killing Occurred At Lekki Toll Gate Despite Evidence
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Conducts Door-to-door Search To Fish Out ‘Sinners’ In Kano
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Gives Condition To Vacate White House
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Agrees To Call Off Strike After Eight Months
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Killed 76 People In Sokoto Community In One Day —Sultan
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad