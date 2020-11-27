North-East Governors Reject N45bn 2021 Budgetary Provision For Region

In a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, the governors noted that the amount represents a paltry 0.35 per cent of the proposed N13.02trn.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 27, 2020

State governors in Nigeria's North-East have rejected the N45.32bn proposed budget for capital projects in the region by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who read the communique, said, "The forum notes with dismay, that despite the challenges of development, especially, the infrastructural deficit in the Northeast, the 2021 proposed budget makes provision for only N45.32bn for capital projects in the sub-region.

"This means that North-East is shortchanged. Forum demands the National Assembly to review the 2021 budget in the spirit of equity and inclusion.

"Forum notes that the sub-region has been unfairly treated in provision of road infrastructure by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing."

The governors also frowned at lack of budgetary provision for the Mambilla Hydro Project in the 2021 appropriation bill for the region.

