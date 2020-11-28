Calling Vote Unfair Doesn't Make It So, US Court Tells Trump

Three appeal court judges unanimously said that allegations of unfairness were not supported by evidence in a scathing review of the Trump campaign’s arguments that the President was cheated in his November 3 re-election bid.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 28, 2020

A federal appeals court on Friday flatly dismissed President Donald Trump’s claim that the election was unfair and refused to freeze Joe Biden’s win in the key state of Pennsylvania.

According to AFP, three appeal court judges unanimously said that allegations of unfairness were not supported by evidence in a scathing review of the Trump campaign’s arguments that the President was cheated in his November 3 re-election bid.

“Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so,” the court said.

In appealing a lower court ruling, the Trump campaign claimed discrimination, the judges noted.

“But its alchemy cannot transmute lead into gold,” the court said.

It was the latest in more than two dozen court defeats around the country for the Trump campaign and Republicans, who have alleged fraud and other misconduct contributed to the President’s loss.

Trump persists in arguing that Biden’s clear victory is invalid.

“Just so you understand, this election was a fraud,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Last week, a Pennsylvania State court rejected arguments by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, that the millions of votes in the state should be thrown out due to fraud.

The judge in that case, however, embarrassed Giuliani by forcing him to admit that none of his precise claims before the court involved fraud or anything more than technical issues in overseeing the vote count.

