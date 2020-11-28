Suspected Herdsmen Kill Pastor In Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Friday killed a cleric, Reverend Johnson Oladimeji, along Igbara-Odo/Ikere-Ekiti Road.

The incident occurred around 5pm beside the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology in the Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State.

It was learnt that the gunmen, who were hiding in the bush along the highway, attacked Oladimeji’s vehicle and shot severally at it in an attempt to stop him from fleeing.

Reports had it that the pastor was hit by some of the bullets shotd at the vehicle.

President of Ekiti Baptist Church, Adeyinka Aribasoye, confirmed the incident.

Aribasoye said the deceased was killed while returning from Ipetu-Ijesha in Osun State.