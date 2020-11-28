Suspected Herdsmen Kill Pastor In Ekiti

The incident occurred around 5pm beside the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology in the Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 28, 2020

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Friday killed a cleric, Reverend Johnson Oladimeji, along Igbara-Odo/Ikere-Ekiti Road.

The incident occurred around 5pm beside the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology in the Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State.

It was learnt that the gunmen, who were hiding in the bush along the highway, attacked Oladimeji’s vehicle and shot severally at it in an attempt to stop him from fleeing.

Reports had it that the pastor was hit by some of the bullets shotd at the vehicle.

President of Ekiti Baptist Church, Adeyinka Aribasoye, confirmed the incident.

Aribasoye said the deceased was killed while returning from Ipetu-Ijesha in Osun State.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Gives Condition To Vacate White House
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Agrees To Call Off Strike After Eight Months
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Monarch In Ondo State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Accident Six Killed In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Gives Condition To Vacate White House
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News How My Father’s Killers Captured Him In Toilet After Heavy Gunshots –Son Of Murdered Nasarawa APC Chair
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Agrees To Call Off Strike After Eight Months
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Monarch In Ondo State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Accident Six Killed In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Calling Vote Unfair Doesn't Make It So, US Court Tells Trump
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Muhammadu Buhari's Nigerian Presidency And His Niger Republic Development Agenda By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Sentences Nigerian Lawmaker To Prison Over Perjury
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Hisbah Conducts Door-to-door Search To Fish Out ‘Sinners’ In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Man Petitions Lagos Panel, Says Police Inserted Hot Iron Into His Private Part, Damaged His Ear Drum
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad