Wife Of Ondo Governor's Chief Of Staff, Four Others Released After Abduction

She was abducted on Thursday while travelling on the Owena axis of the state along with other occupants in her vehicle.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 28, 2020

The wife of Olugbenga Ale, Chief of Staff to Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who was abducted by gunmen, has been freed. 

She was abducted on Thursday while travelling on the Owena axis of the state along with other occupants in her vehicle. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the woman, Mrs Olubunmi Ale, was released on Saturday morning by her abductors after ransom money was allgedly paid.

One of the aides to the Chief of Staff confirmed her release.

He said, "She was released overnight at Alade/Atosi axis after several calls including and midnight negotiations between the Chief of Staff and kidnappers. 

"The hoodlums were so blunt and determined and were able to release her after they confirmed payment of ransom. 

"It was a huge fund that we gave them and those who kidnapped the woman were so young and purely Fulani people who had stayed long in the bush."

Adetunji Adeleye, Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ondo, also confirmed the release of Mrs Ale.

Adeleye added that four other kidnap victims were also freed through security efforts. 

He explained that the victims were abducted on the same day that the traditional ruler of Ifon, Oba Isreal Adewusi, was killed by kidnappers at the Elegbeka area of the state. 

Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesman for Ondo State Police Command, also confirmed the release and explained that the woman had been reunited with her husband.

Saharareporters, New York

