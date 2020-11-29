Insecurity: Resign Now, You have Failed Woefully, African Action Congress Tells Buhari

The party said this in reaction to the killing of 43 farmers by Boko Haram in Zabarmari Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 29, 2020

The African Action Congress has asked Nigerians to call for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari for failing woefully to protect Nigerians.

The AAC demanded that all service chiefs be sacked due to their "lack of will and adequate requisite to fight insecurity".

The party said, "The news that Boko Haram beheaded 43 farmers in Zabarmari is heartbreaking! The primary responsibility of every government is the protection of lives and property. The All Progressives Congress, under the incompetent and clueless Buhari, has failed woefully in that aspect. 

"We have repeatedly called for the sack of all the service chiefs just as we have also asked Buhari to resign. The service chiefs are not only overdue of being relieved of their jobs but also lack the will and adequate requisite to fight insecurity."

The AAC lamented that it was unfortunate that Nigeria had continued to rank the third most terrorised country in the world under President Buhari.

It said only an overhauling of the system could change the country.

"We want to reiterate that only a systemic change can guarantee security as those benefiting massively from terrorism don't want it to end. 

"Nigerians must take control and begin to call for the resignation of Buhari and his APC looters through every democratic means," the party added.

