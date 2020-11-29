Outage As National Grid Collapses Again

The national grid experienced another system collapse on Sunday, causing a power outage in some parts of the country.



"Dear customer, the outage you're experiencing is due to a system collapse on the national grid," a message by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company to its customers on Sunday read.





"We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible. Please bear with us."



The Kaduna Electric Distribution Company (KEDC) confirmed the collapse of the grid in a statement on Sunday.



Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Head of Corporate Communication of KEDC, said that the collapse occurred around 11:26 am on Sunday.



"Dear Esteemed Customers, we regret to inform you that the loss of power supply in our franchise — Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states — is as a result of the collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 11:26 am this morning," part of the statement read.



"Supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is back up. We regret all inconveniences."



The outage marks the later reminder that Nigeria's power infrastructure remained mostly precarious, despite decades of huge investments and policy revamps.



At least five major collapses that plunged substantial parts of the country into darkness have occurred in 2020 alone.



In January 2020, the country's national grid collapsed twice within 24 hours.