Police Arrest Drunk Abuja Policeman In Viral Video

The police in Abuja have arrested one of its personnel whose rifle was reportedly seized by residents who suspected that the policeman was drunk.



The Police Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Yusuf Mariam, stated this on Sunday.





In a viral video on Saturday, residents were seen pouring water on the police officer, who sat by the roadside, while one of them said the incident happened at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s junction about 4 pm.



Giving an update on Sunday, Mariam said, “Following the viral video of the ‘Drunk Policeman’ at CBN Junction, the FCT Police Command has identified, arrested, and taken into custody the Police Inspector showed in the video.



“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police, CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered that the police officer be subjected to psychological and medical evaluation, preparatory to the commencement of disciplinary actions against him.



“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police wishes to unequivocally state that the behaviour portrayed by the policeman in the video does not depict the standard discipline of the Nigeria Police Force.



“While urging residents to remain calm, the command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.”