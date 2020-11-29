Police Arrest Drunk Abuja Policeman In Viral Video

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Yusuf Mariam, stated this on Sunday.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 29, 2020

The police in Abuja have arrested one of its personnel whose rifle was reportedly seized by residents who suspected that the policeman was drunk.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Yusuf Mariam, stated this on Sunday.



In a viral video on Saturday, residents were seen pouring water on the police officer, who sat by the roadside, while one of them said the incident happened at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s junction about 4 pm.

Giving an update on Sunday, Mariam said, “Following the viral video of the ‘Drunk Policeman’ at CBN Junction, the FCT Police Command has identified, arrested, and taken into custody the Police Inspector showed in the video.

“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police, CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered that the police officer be subjected to psychological and medical evaluation, preparatory to the commencement of disciplinary actions against him.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police wishes to unequivocally state that the behaviour portrayed by the policeman in the video does not depict the standard discipline of the Nigeria Police Force.

“While urging residents to remain calm, the command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Critic Of Katsina State Governor While Presenting Seminar Paper In Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Indian Police Arrest Nigerian For Defrauding Citizen, Diverting Money Into 68 Bank Accounts
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo Over Blog Post Accusing Pastor Of Adultery
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Bribe-Seeking Policeman Accused Of Assaulting, Fondling Female Ondo University Student
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Police IGP Orders Immediate Removal Of Roadblocks By Revenue Agents, Transport Unions, Others
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Legal Police: Lamido To Be Charged To Court For Alleged Breach Of Public Peace
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News 19-Year-Old Dies In Lagos During Intercourse With Sex Worker – Police
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity #ZarbarmariMassacre Trends As Nigerians Knock Buhari Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Sports We Need N81 Million To Cut Abuja Stadium Grass, Says Sports Minister, Dare
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Critic Of Katsina State Governor While Presenting Seminar Paper In Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Outage As National Grid Collapses Again
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Lagos Destroys 1,700 Shops, Shanties In Agege
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Have Given Army Needed Support'—Buhari Reacts To Killing Of 43 Farmers By B'Haram In Borno
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Resign Now, You have Failed Woefully, African Action Congress Tells Buhari
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Residents Beat Kidnap Suspect To Death In Ekiti
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad