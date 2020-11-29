Why We'll Keep Negotiating With Bandits - Sokoto Government

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 29, 2020

The Sokoto State Government has said it will continue negotiating with bandits because there are not enough security operatives to protect the lives and property of its people in all towns and villages.

State Commissioner for Careers and Security matters, Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd), disclosed this while speaking to journalists.



Moyi maintained that the ongoing negotiation with the gunmen was yielding positive result as there was no major attack in the state since the beginning of the meeting.

He, however, reiterated their readiness to spend the state's funds to protect the lives and property of the residents.

DailyTrust quoted the commissioner to have said, "We entered into negotiation as the last option, because we don't have enough security operatives in all our villages and towns to protect lives and property and we do not want to lose lives to banditry.

"If only the Federal Government can reinforce our division and direct cooperation and coordination for the operation in the state, we would not be talking to any bandits. We thank God that even the bandits are tired and want to live a normal life. They are the ones who called for this negotiation."

He appealed to the Nigerian government to redeploy more security personnel in states facing banditry and other security challenges.

