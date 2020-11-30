Again, Nigeria Accounts For A Quarter Of Global Malaria Burden – WHO Report

Despite progress recorded by countries in South-East Asia, Nigeria and other Africa countries are still dragging the world backwards in the fight to eliminate malaria, one of the world’s oldest and deadliest diseases that are entirely preventable and treatable.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2020

Nigeria is again on the spotlight of global malaria burden, accounting for 27 per cent of the cases and 23 per cent of deaths, according to the World Malaria Report 2020, released by the World Health Organisation.

Despite progress recorded by countries in South-East Asia, Nigeria and other Africa countries are still dragging the world backwards in the fight to eliminate malaria, one of the world’s oldest and deadliest diseases that are entirely preventable and treatable.

The report shows that 229 million new malaria infections were recorded in 2019, while 409,000 people died of the disease with Africa accounting for more than 90 per cent of total cases and deaths.

See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Lack Of Malaria Treatment May Cause 19,000 More Deaths In Nigeria, Other Sub-Saharan Countries – WHO 0 Comments 4 Hours Ago

WHO pointed out that the report is based on information received from national malaria control programmes and other partners in 87 malaria-endemic countries.

The breakdown of the figures in the report includes: “Twenty-nine countries accounted for 95% of malaria cases globally. Nigeria (27%), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (12%), Uganda (5%), Mozambique (4%) and Niger (3%) accounted for about 51% of all cases globally.

“About 95% of malaria deaths globally were in 31 countries. Nigeria (23%), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (11%), the United Republic of Tanzania (5%), Mozambique (4%), Niger (4%) and Burkina Faso (4%) accounted for about 51% of all malaria deaths globally in 2019.”

In a further breakdown of the cases, the report noted that in West Africa, five countries accounted for over 80 per cent of the estimated cases with Nigeria having more than half of the cases.

WHO said that better targeting of malaria interventions and resources – particularly in countries like Nigeria where the disease strikes hardest – will help speed the pace of progress towards global malaria targets.

“Increased funding is also needed at domestic and international levels, together with innovations in new tools and approaches,” WHO added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Deadly Legionnaires Disease Spreads In Portugal, 200 Tested Positive
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lack Of Malaria Treatment May Cause 19,000 More Deaths In Nigeria, Other Sub-Saharan Countries – WHO
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Anxiety As Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Self-isolates, Cancels Official Engagements
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Serving, Ex-governors, Ministers, Lawmakers Defy Coronavirus Guidelines To Attend Lavish Wedding Ceremony Of Nigeria’s Attorney-General’s Son Inside Kano Government House
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Abuja Residents Defy Mobile Courts, Move Around City Freely
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Elections COVID-19: All Campaigns, Party Primaries, Others Will Be Done Online Ahead Of Edo, Ondo Elections —INEC
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Drama As Kidnapper Mistakenly Boards Vehicle Owned By One Of His Victims
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money I Almost Cried When I Changed Naira To Dollars Today – Davido
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria'll Not Know Peace If "Clueless" Buhari, APC Remain In Power—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Lagos Hotel Manager As Lodger Kills Friend, Flees
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Drunk Abuja Policeman In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Hunger, Poverty Breeding Insecurity In Nigeria, Says Amaechi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Throws Four-year-old Grandson Off Apartment In Malaysia
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Uncovers $919,000 Kept In Secret Account By Government Officials Since 2014
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad