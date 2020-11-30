Borno Killings Raise Questions on Military’s Capability To Secure Nigeria— Nigerian Governors

Fayemi lamented that the attack brought back ugly memories of several reprehensible attacks on soft targets in the state. He observed that the farmers were overpowered while harvesting their produce, unaware of the danger that awaited them in nearby bushes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2020

Thirty-six governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum have condemned the killing of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari settlement in the Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday, by the Boko Haram terrorists. 

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Kayode Fayemi, in a statement, said the incident raised questions about the capability of the nation’s armed forces and other security agencies.

See Also Insecurity We Informed Military Before The Attack But Nothing Was Done, Zabarmari Residents Say 0 Comments 14 Hours Ago

Fayemi lamented that the attack brought back ugly memories of several reprehensible attacks on soft targets in the state. He observed that the farmers were overpowered while harvesting their produce, unaware of the danger that awaited them in nearby bushes. 

He said that the method was consistent with the absurd bombings of busy markets, bus stations, schools and abattoirs whenever the terrorists felt overpowered by the security operatives. 

“This sad narrative raises serious questions on the general security situation in the country and around the capability of the nation’s security architecture. 

“It also raises questions on whether or not there are adequate arrangements to protect lives and property. 

“Since insurgency engulfed the country more than a decade ago, each time it seems like the situation is coming under control, the enemy strikes again. This has happened consistently.” 

Fayemi said that the governors were concerned that the carnage was degenerating beyond justifiable reasons. He noted that the record of destruction had an adverse effect on everything in the state and the country at large.

The former solid minerals minister said that the NGF would jointly evaluate those issues at its next meeting to find lasting solutions to the wave of killings.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Drama As Kidnapper Mistakenly Boards Vehicle Owned By One Of His Victims
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Boko Haram: Nigeria Denied Weapons, To Remain At Terrorists’ Mercy – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Talks Tough, Vows To Deal With Boko Haram Over #ZarbarmariMassacre
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Money I Almost Cried When I Changed Naira To Dollars Today – Davido
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Drama As Kidnapper Mistakenly Boards Vehicle Owned By One Of His Victims
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Appoints Nigerian-born Adeyemo Deputy Treasury Secretary
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Uncovers $919,000 Kept In Secret Account By Government Officials Since 2014
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Boko Haram: Nigeria Denied Weapons, To Remain At Terrorists’ Mercy – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Court Sentences Reverend Sisters’ Abductors To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business Innoson Files Suit To Stop GTBank From Going Private Until N32 Billion Judgement Debt Is Redeemed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad