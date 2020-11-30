Borno Killings Raise Questions on Military’s Capability To Secure Nigeria— Nigerian Governors

Thirty-six governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum have condemned the killing of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari settlement in the Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday, by the Boko Haram terrorists.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Kayode Fayemi, in a statement, said the incident raised questions about the capability of the nation’s armed forces and other security agencies.

See Also Insecurity We Informed Military Before The Attack But Nothing Was Done, Zabarmari Residents Say

Fayemi lamented that the attack brought back ugly memories of several reprehensible attacks on soft targets in the state. He observed that the farmers were overpowered while harvesting their produce, unaware of the danger that awaited them in nearby bushes.

He said that the method was consistent with the absurd bombings of busy markets, bus stations, schools and abattoirs whenever the terrorists felt overpowered by the security operatives.

“This sad narrative raises serious questions on the general security situation in the country and around the capability of the nation’s security architecture.

“It also raises questions on whether or not there are adequate arrangements to protect lives and property.

“Since insurgency engulfed the country more than a decade ago, each time it seems like the situation is coming under control, the enemy strikes again. This has happened consistently.”

Fayemi said that the governors were concerned that the carnage was degenerating beyond justifiable reasons. He noted that the record of destruction had an adverse effect on everything in the state and the country at large.

The former solid minerals minister said that the NGF would jointly evaluate those issues at its next meeting to find lasting solutions to the wave of killings.