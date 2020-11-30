Court Okays Suit Compelling CBN To Account For COVID-19 Donations

The ruling was on an ex-parte motion filed by HEDA in a suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1456/2020, with the CBN governor listed as the sole respondent.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2020

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted leave for HEDA Resource Centre, an anti-corruption non-profit organization, to compel the Central Bank of Nigeria to provide details of financial donations for COVID-19 pandemic that Nigeria received.

Justice Inyang Ekwo on Monday pointed out that the refusal by the CBN to provide the information amounted to a violation of the applicant’s rights under the Freedom of Information Act and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

Godwin Emefiele, governor of Nigeria's central bank. Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

According to the Nation, the ruling was on an ex-parte motion filed by HEDA in a suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1456/2020, with the CBN governor listed as the sole respondent.

Justice Ekwo ordered HEDA to file a formal application for the information which must be delivered to the respondent within seven days.

The judge ordered the respondent to, upon being served, respond within 30 days.

With this authorization, HEDA is now empowered to apply for an order of judicial review and mandamus to compel the CBN governor to give a comprehensive breakdown of financial donations for COVID-19.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Ondo Court Sentences Reverend Sisters’ Abductors To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Business Innoson Files Suit To Stop GTBank From Going Private Until N32 Billion Judgement Debt Is Redeemed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME My 72-year-old Father, Brother Raped, Impregnated Me, Says Teenager
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Exclusive NJC Interviews Justice Amina Augie, Who Set Abacha’s CSO Free, For Supreme Court Appointment
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Legal Implications Of The Abduction, Forceful Conversion To Islam And Purported Marriage Of Citizen Ese By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Fresh Lawsuits For Niger Delta Oil Spills: Rethinking Shell’s Arrogance Of Impunity By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Money I Almost Cried When I Changed Naira To Dollars Today – Davido
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Drama As Kidnapper Mistakenly Boards Vehicle Owned By One Of His Victims
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Appoints Nigerian-born Adeyemo Deputy Treasury Secretary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Uncovers $919,000 Kept In Secret Account By Government Officials Since 2014
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity "He Is A Parasite"—Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Killing Of 43 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Boko Haram: Nigeria Denied Weapons, To Remain At Terrorists’ Mercy – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Court Sentences Reverend Sisters’ Abductors To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Business Innoson Files Suit To Stop GTBank From Going Private Until N32 Billion Judgement Debt Is Redeemed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad