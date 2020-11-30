Court Okays Suit Compelling CBN To Account For COVID-19 Donations

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted leave for HEDA Resource Centre, an anti-corruption non-profit organization, to compel the Central Bank of Nigeria to provide details of financial donations for COVID-19 pandemic that Nigeria received.

Justice Inyang Ekwo on Monday pointed out that the refusal by the CBN to provide the information amounted to a violation of the applicant’s rights under the Freedom of Information Act and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

Godwin Emefiele, governor of Nigeria's central bank.

According to the Nation, the ruling was on an ex-parte motion filed by HEDA in a suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1456/2020, with the CBN governor listed as the sole respondent.

Justice Ekwo ordered HEDA to file a formal application for the information which must be delivered to the respondent within seven days.

The judge ordered the respondent to, upon being served, respond within 30 days.

With this authorization, HEDA is now empowered to apply for an order of judicial review and mandamus to compel the CBN governor to give a comprehensive breakdown of financial donations for COVID-19.